CHEAT SHEET
Normal conversation
President Donald Trump Says Call He Made to Ukraine President ‘Perfectly Fine’
President Donald Trump doubled down on his insistence that a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he reportedly discussed Joe Biden’s son Hunter was wholly appropriate. In a pair of Saturday morning tweets, the president said the call was “a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had” with Zelenskiy, adding “nothing was said that was in any way wrong.” Trump has been battling claims that he may have acted out of line ever since a yet unnamed intelligence official filed a complaint about the July 25 call. Trump insists that the person who made the complaint is a “partisan whistleblower” and the criticism is political in nature and that the media should instead focus on Biden’s “demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son” which he said was “a complete and total disaster.”