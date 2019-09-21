CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Normal conversation

    President Donald Trump Says Call He Made to Ukraine President ‘Perfectly Fine’

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    President Donald Trump doubled down on his insistence that a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he reportedly discussed Joe Biden’s son Hunter was wholly appropriate. In a pair of Saturday morning tweets, the president said the call was “a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had” with Zelenskiy, adding “nothing was said that was in any way wrong.” Trump has been battling claims that he may have acted out of line ever since a yet unnamed intelligence official filed a complaint about the July 25 call. Trump insists that the person who made the complaint is a “partisan whistleblower” and the criticism is political in nature and that the media should instead focus on Biden’s “demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son” which he said was “a complete and total disaster.”

    Read it at Associated Press