‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Ties the Knot at the Vatican
IN HOLY MATRIMONY
Yellowstone star Josh Lucas said “I do” in the holiest of wedding ceremonies. Lucas, 54, tied the knot with his longtime partner, ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in the Vatican City. Ruffalo, 34, revealed the news on her Instagram with a collection of black and white photos of the two during their ceremony. “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” Ruffalo captioned her post. In another post Saturday, she said that she and Lucas were “grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church,” adding that they couldn’t have done this “without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy,” she wrote. Lucas also shared photos of the two on Instagram, thanking all those “who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true.” The couple met while Lucas was filming the first season of Palm Royale in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. Lucas was previously married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014 and the pair share a 15-year-old son, Noah Rev.