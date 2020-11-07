Trump Slinks Home From Golf Course and Throws Twitter Tantrum
MAD IN ALL-CAPS
President Donald Trump blasted out his feelings late Saturday in his first tweets since the 2020 presidential election was called for Joe Biden: “THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” Twitter labeled the tweet as “disputed,” as the president has presented no proof for his repeated claims of widespread voter fraud. He added, “71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!” The assertion is true, but his opponent received nearly 75 million votes, the most of any candidate ever.
Trump had been golfing at his Virginia club when the Associated Press called the election Saturday morning. As he was en route to the club, Trump prematurely and falsely tweeted, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” The post was also labeled “disputed” by Twitter. On his way back from the golf course, his motorcade drove past Biden supporters cheering and dancing in the streets. At 3:59 p.m., the White House called a lid for the day. The president’s allies announced they would file lawsuits contesting the election Saturday in Philadelphia.