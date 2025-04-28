President Donald Trump took another jab at Taylor Swift Monday when welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House.

While celebrating the Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs–who boast Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce as their tight end–Trump turned his attention to the pop star during his speech.

“I watched in person,” Trump recalled of the Super Bowl. “I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?”

“How did that one work out?” he repeated.

President Trump welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House Monday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president has taken repeated jabs at Swift ever since she publicly endorsed his former presidential opponent Kamala Harris in September 2024.

At the time, Trump reacted to the singer’s endorsement by writing on Truth Social: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

He also remarked on her endorsement in an interview with Fox & Friends that same month where he claimed Swift would “pay a price” for her presidential pick.

“It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him,” Trump said, adding that he was “not a Taylor Swift fan.”

The president took a dig at Swift for the Chiefs’ loss. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it… in the marketplace,” he continued.

The president shaded Swift yet again during the Super Bowl in February where he compared reactions he and the singer received from the stadium’s crowd, penning on Truth Social: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Several Eagles players were absent from Monday’s White House celebration, including quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, with NBC News reporting that they had “scheduling conflicts.”