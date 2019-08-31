CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Wishes Everyone Treated Him Like Sean Hannity Does
It is no secret that ratings are important to President Donald Trump. And so is Fox news. So the president didn’t mince words in a Saturday morning tweet congratulating his favorite Fox News host Sean Hannity for his top ranked show all the while giving credit to himself for the high ratings. “Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me!” Trump tweeted with a little shade thrown at the Fox News shows that have lately been critical of him. “Congratulations to @seanhannity for being the number one show on Cable Television!”