Trump’s Cringeworthy Cheryl Hines Snub Sparks MAGA Meltdown

President Donald Trump snubbed Cheryl Hines at a UFC event on Saturday—sending the MAGA-sphere into a tailspin.

Footage from the evening’s fight at Kaseya Centre in Miami shows the president approach Hines’ husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then hug him before airing the Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s outstretched hand.

The actress was unable to conceal her shock, frowning and sticking out her lip as she turned toward Kennedy, who smiled back blankly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb music,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “Lmfao trump ghosted Cheryl Hines so hard.”

A third user chimed in: “Was that intentional?! Does anyone know why?”

While Trump eventually circled back to greet her, the awkward episode shone fresh light on the rift between the pair.

The actress has in the past made little secret of her disdain toward the president and, in particular, his attitude toward women.

She previously took aim at Trump for his disparaging comments about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, referring to the president’s statements as “ridiculous and disrespectful.”

While some online commentators revelled in the cringeworthy moment, others were quick to rush to the president’s defense.

“This is for everyone pushing the “He snubbed her” BS,” one person wrote. “President Trump was simply distracted before shaking Joe Rogan’s hand and immediately went back to shake Cheryl Hines hand.”

“Let’s just face it? People who dislike President Trump, LOOK for anything & everything for criticism,” another added. “I’m sure, Cheryl Hines criticism of President Trump IS BENIGN as compared to MSM, & Dems. Cheryl Hines will get over the “SUPPOSED SLIGHT”.”