Politics

Trump’s Cringeworthy Cheryl Hines Snub Sparks MAGA Meltdown

SWING AND A MISS

The president left Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife hanging at a UFC event Saturday.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

President Donald Trump snubbed Cheryl Hines at a UFC event on Saturday—sending the MAGA-sphere into a tailspin.

Footage from the evening’s fight at Kaseya Centre in Miami shows the president approach Hines’ husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then hug him before airing the Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s outstretched hand.

The actress was unable to conceal her shock, frowning and sticking out her lip as she turned toward Kennedy, who smiled back blankly.

ADVERTISEMENT

RFK Jr. Apologizes to Cheryl Hines with $4M D.C. HomeNEW KID ON THE BLOCK
Julia Ornedo
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr. attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

“Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb music,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “Lmfao trump ghosted Cheryl Hines so hard.”

A third user chimed in: “Was that intentional?! Does anyone know why?”

JFK’s Grandson Trolls Cheryl Hines Over Measles Death‘SAY SORRY’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Schlossberg

While Trump eventually circled back to greet her, the awkward episode shone fresh light on the rift between the pair.

The actress has in the past made little secret of her disdain toward the president and, in particular, his attitude toward women.

She previously took aim at Trump for his disparaging comments about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, referring to the president’s statements as “ridiculous and disrespectful.”

Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking UltimatumTHE OL' BALL AND CHAIN
Nandika Chatterjee
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While some online commentators revelled in the cringeworthy moment, others were quick to rush to the president’s defense.

“This is for everyone pushing the “He snubbed her” BS,” one person wrote. “President Trump was simply distracted before shaking Joe Rogan’s hand and immediately went back to shake Cheryl Hines hand.”

“Let’s just face it? People who dislike President Trump, LOOK for anything & everything for criticism,” another added. “I’m sure, Cheryl Hines criticism of President Trump IS BENIGN as compared to MSM, & Dems. Cheryl Hines will get over the “SUPPOSED SLIGHT”.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDOGE Goons Physically Drag Social Security Worker From Desk
Liam Archacki
PoliticsTrump DOJ Flips Off SCOTUS in Brazen Update on Deported Dad
Catherine Bouris
U.S. NewsElon Musk’s Private Jet Travel Rules Included in Hacked Documents
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsTrump’s Cringeworthy Cheryl Hines Snub Sparks MAGA Meltdown
Will Neal
PoliticsFirm That Won Multimillion-Dollar Defamation Suit Against Fox News Takes on Trump
Jasmine Venet