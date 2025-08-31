Bystanders Greet Trump’s Golfing Motorcade With Middle-Finger Salute
President Donald Trump’s penchant for pomp and ceremony likely doesn’t extend to the kind of salute his motorcade received en route to one of his golf clubs Sunday morning. Members of the White House press pool spotted someone greeting Trump’s car with a middle finger as it passed by on its way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The president’s return to the grass comes after a four-day disappearance this week that had fueled online rumors he had died. Trump has faced mounting public dissatisfaction with his administration’s performance on trade issues. A Sunday poll by CNN found that a staggering 60% of voters now disapprove of Trump’s levies against trading partners, which the president has vowed to uphold even after a federal court ruled this week the measures are largely illegal.