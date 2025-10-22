Trump’s Niece Says His Tacky D.C. Arch Makes Her Want to ‘Die of Shame’

Trumpland

Black sheep Mary Trump has precisely zero love for the president’s flurry of new building projects in the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump’s on a blitz of new building projects across the nation’s capital that has at least one member of his own family recoiling in disgust.

“That makes me want to die of shame,” Mary Trump, the 60-year-old daughter of the president’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., said Wednesday in a video posted to her Substack of the MAGA leader’s latest ambition to install an “Arc de Trump,” a clear parody of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, in Washington, D.C.

Plans for the new monument, first reported by The New York Times, have been drawn up to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States next July.

“Are we still shocked that he would have the audacity and the complete lack of self-awareness to announce that he is ordering a triumphal arch to be built and placed at the entrance of the Memorial Bridge that leads from Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of this country?” the president’s estranged niece raged.

Looking on the “potential bright side,” however, she reveled in the prospect of one day being able to repurpose the monument, provided we “survive” his second presidency.

Pictures with various designs for a proposed "Independence Arch" are seen during a dinner hosted by the US president with ballroom donors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump, who is remodeling the White House to his tastes, will build a massive ballroom for hosting official receptions, one of the largest projects at the US executive mansion in over a century. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The arch is reminiscent of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, and the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang—monuments commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte, Frederick the Great, and North Korea’s late Supreme Leader Kim Il Sung, respectively. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

News of the pending Arc de Trump also comes as the president charges ahead with plans to bulldoze much of the White House East Wing to make way for a new, 90,000 square foot ballroom, which upon completion will make it more than one-and-a-half times the size of the existing building in its entirety.

Photos of the ongoing demolition work, which began Monday, have prompted massive and mounting outcry from critics aghast at what they describe as Trump’s assault on one of the most instantly recognizable structures on the planet.

Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House on Oct. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on the eastern side of the White House.
News of the arch plans come as critics bemoan Trump's demolition of huge parts of the White House East Wing to make way for a new ballroom. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“To take a wrecking ball to the White House… it’s grotesque, just grotesque!” MSNBC host and long-time Trump critic Joe Scarborough raged on Tuesday morning.

Trump’s niece appeared of the same opinion in her comments Wednesday. “Somebody has to be held accountable that the people’s house is being systematically destroyed by a tyrannical toddler with delusions of grandeur, who is so psychologically damaged he needs a $250 million ballroom to make himself feel better about the fact that he’s a weak, pathetic piece of garbage,” she said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story.

