Trump’s Niece Says His Tacky D.C. Arch Makes Her Want to ‘Die of Shame’

President Donald Trump’s on a blitz of new building projects across the nation’s capital that has at least one member of his own family recoiling in disgust.

“That makes me want to die of shame,” Mary Trump, the 60-year-old daughter of the president’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., said Wednesday in a video posted to her Substack of the MAGA leader’s latest ambition to install an “Arc de Trump,” a clear parody of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, in Washington, D.C.

Plans for the new monument, first reported by The New York Times, have been drawn up to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States next July.

Trump's niece comprehensively eviscerated his grand new building plans in a new substack video. Mary Trump Media

“Are we still shocked that he would have the audacity and the complete lack of self-awareness to announce that he is ordering a triumphal arch to be built and placed at the entrance of the Memorial Bridge that leads from Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of this country?” the president’s estranged niece raged.

Looking on the “potential bright side,” however, she reveled in the prospect of one day being able to repurpose the monument, provided we “survive” his second presidency.

The arch is reminiscent of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, and the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang—monuments commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte, Frederick the Great, and North Korea’s late Supreme Leader Kim Il Sung, respectively. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

News of the pending Arc de Trump also comes as the president charges ahead with plans to bulldoze much of the White House East Wing to make way for a new, 90,000 square foot ballroom, which upon completion will make it more than one-and-a-half times the size of the existing building in its entirety.

Photos of the ongoing demolition work, which began Monday, have prompted massive and mounting outcry from critics aghast at what they describe as Trump’s assault on one of the most instantly recognizable structures on the planet.

News of the arch plans come as critics bemoan Trump's demolition of huge parts of the White House East Wing to make way for a new ballroom. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“To take a wrecking ball to the White House… it’s grotesque, just grotesque!” MSNBC host and long-time Trump critic Joe Scarborough raged on Tuesday morning.

Trump’s niece appeared of the same opinion in her comments Wednesday. “Somebody has to be held accountable that the people’s house is being systematically destroyed by a tyrannical toddler with delusions of grandeur, who is so psychologically damaged he needs a $250 million ballroom to make himself feel better about the fact that he’s a weak, pathetic piece of garbage,” she said.