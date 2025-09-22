Trump’s Social Security Overhaul Accused of Hurting the Poor and Disabled

The Federal Trade Commission is set to take Amazon to court over claims it illegally tricked millions of people into signing up for its Prime service and made it unnecessarily difficult to quit. The lawsuit, filed in 2023 under the Biden administration, will see prosecutors accuse Amazon of using design tricks known as “dark patterns” to coerce people into signing up for Prime without realizing what they were getting into. Once they were locked into a monthly subscription, the FTC claims, the tech giant made users go through a “labyrinth” process if they wanted to cancel their accounts, requiring customers to “navigate a four-page, six-click, fifteen-option cancellation process,” which included numerous warnings and off-ramps intended to sow confusion and derail the process. So confusing was the process that it was known internally as the “Iliad flow,” the FTC claims, referring to “Homer’s epic about the long, arduous Trojan War.” In contrast, the Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon made it possible to sign up for Prime in just two clicks, and allegedly buried info about recurring charges in the small print. Jury selection for the month-long trial begins on Monday, with prosecutors set to make their opening arguments this week. The FTC is also filing a separate lawsuit against Amazon, accusing it of anticompetitive practices and running afoul of antimonopoly laws.
Harry Potter star Emma Watson may find the acting process itself “freeing,” but says promoting her projects after the fact is a “soul-destroying” hazard of the job. The 35-year-old hasn’t appeared on the big screen since Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning 2019 adaptation of Little Women, which seems to be just fine with Watson. “A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art,” she told Hollywood Authentic. “The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying.” Still, for Watson, it’s not as simple as just walking away from Hollywood. “I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art,” she added. “I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed.” While Watson shared that what she loves most about acting is how “it’s so freeing” to separate oneself from reality when rehearsing for a part and getting into character, she admits that it can also be “a lot of pressure.” “I don’t miss the pressure,” she said. In 2023, Watson returned to Oxford University—where she had studied between 2011 and 2012 while working on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the final film in the hugely successful film franchise—to pursue a master’s degree in Creative Writing. She graduated from Brown University in 2014 with a BA in English Literature.
A TV newsreader has been killed during a flying lesson shortly after sharing an excited message online as she climbed aboard. Debora Estrella, 43, was being taught to fly a Cessna by Bryan Ballesteros when they crashed in the north-eastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon in the city of Garcia on Saturday. The deadly crash in an industrial estate was preceded by her post to Instagram showing the plane that would claim her life, with the caption “guess what.” The Daily Mail also reports her ex-husband, a journalist, posted updates about the crash before knowing his ex-wife was on board. In a horrific twist, he wrote, “A plane has come down. Civil Protection in Nuevo Leon confirmed two people have died in the accident close to the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Estate in Garcia.” The next morning, her colleague, Maria Julia Lafuente, said in a tear-jerking monologue, “How can I say, good morning, happy Sunday, when our hearts and souls are broken?” Unverified footage from multiple angles, posted on X, shows what appears to be the plane doing stunts. One, however, shows the light aircraft drifting slowly to the ground while being circled by a helicopter. The cause of the crash is not currently known.
Jon Bon Jovi has opened up about his son’s decision to marry young and adopt a baby girl. “[Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi] and Jake [Bongiovi] fell in love, and we just thought, okay we’ll support this, and it’s working out,” the 62-year-old Livin’ on a Prayer singer said on the Dumb Blonde Podcast. Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, got married in a private ceremony last May. In August, the couple shared on Instagram that they had welcomed a baby girl through adoption. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the post read. Brown had previously revealed that she wanted a big family and mentioned on the SmartLess podcast that her mother was 21 when she had her first child. “Immediately that becomes your grandchild… your baby,” said Jon Bon Jovi, speaking about his relationship with the couple’s baby girl. “It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every other day, I’m that pain in the butt guy already,” the new granddad added. Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, in 1989, and the couple shares four children. “Our son Jesse [Bongiovi] and his wife are going to have a baby,” Bon Jovi revealed on Monday’s podcast. Jesse Bongiovi, 31, married his wife, Jesse Light, 31, in the same Las Vegas chapel as his parents. “Suddenly, it’s a shift again,” the American singer-songwriter said, reflecting on the expansion of his family.
Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao have officially broken up after four years together. On Saturday, they posted a joint Instagram statement to their stories announcing the split: “After 4 wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship. Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we’re different people who want different things. We still care deeply about each other, are grateful for the time we shared, and will remain friends.” They then thanked everyone for “all the love and support,” before explaining their wishes going forward. “We hope that by sharing we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama.” Both Rehfuss and Xiao signed off on the statement. The breakup comes four years after the pair first met on Season 23 of Big Brother in 2021. They confirmed they were dating a few months after their season aired via Instagram. A year later, the couple went on to win The Amazing Race together, taking home the $1 million prize.
Supermodel Karlie Kloss has welcomed her third child-and first daughter-into the world. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 33, revealed on Instagram Sunday that she and her husband, Joshua Kushner, 40, gave birth to their daughter, Rae Florence, on Sept. 18. “Welcome to the world Rae Florence 9.18.25✨🙏🥹,” Kloss captioned post that obscured the newborn’s face, but showed her loosely clutching Kloss’s finger. Kloss announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March, captioning her post, “Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉.“ Rae Florence is Kloss’s third child with Kushner, whom she married in 2018. Three years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed son Levi, 4, and two years later, Elijah, 2, joined the family. Kushner, whose brother is President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, also posted a photo Sunday of Rae Florence, sharing a peek on Instagram of the newborn wrapped in a blanket with a pink hat on.
Student visa arrivals to the U.S. have collapsed, sinking to their lowest level since the COVID-battered 2021, according to new government data. Just over 313,000 students entered the country on visas last month, down 19 percent from a year ago—the fifth straight month of declines, the International Trade Administration reported. Through August, arrivals are off nearly 12 percent for the year. The slump was sharpest among students from Asia, which accounts for the majority of U.S. student visas. Asian arrivals fell 24 percent to about 191,000, including a 45 percent drop from India and a 12 percent decline from China. Africa saw the steepest percentage fall, down 33 percent, though from a smaller base. Western Europe showed the smallest drop, less than 1 percent. The slide coincides with President Donald Trump’s “America First” immigration policies. This summer, the administration temporarily paused student visa interviews, added social media reviews to vetting, and pushed through new restrictions on H-1B visas for foreign workers—including a $100,000 application fee. The result is a mounting backlog at U.S. consulates and billions in lost tuition revenue for American universities.
Trump’s Social Security Overhaul Accused of Hurting the Poor and Disabled
Researchers say changes made by the White House to the Social Security Administration are disproportionately affecting those already among the nation’s most vulnerable. A new report, coming out next month and compiled by advocates at California State University, University of Wisconsin-Madison and State University of New York, will show how a reduced workforce and updated phone systems have made things increasingly difficult for recipients of supplemental security income, which provides support to those on lower income or who are unable to work, to resolve issues with their payments. It’s estimated that out of the roughly 5 million people who receive these benefits each year, around 900,000 are intellectually disabled while another 800,000 are either autistic or have other developmental disorders. Another 350,000 have received an schizophrenia diagnosis. Overall, advocates concede the SSA has improved over the past year in addressing a backlog of disability claims, but insist the situation has nevertheless worsened for recipients who struggle with internet access or whose cases require in-depth attention.
Outdoor brand Arc’teryx has been forced to apologize after a promotional fireworks display on the Tibetan plateau sparked a furious backlash over concerns about environmental damage. The event, titled “Rising Dragon,” featured long sequences of complex pyrotechnic displays that lit up the snow-capped ridgelines along the Himalayan mountain range in the Tibetan region of Shigatse, filling the area with thick, colorful smoke. “Imagine selling $800 jackets for mountain lovers, then nuking the mountains,” a commenter quipped on Instagram. Meanwhile, a Weibo user wrote, “The global climate is already getting worse, and these damn people really don’t leave any way for wild animals and plants to survive.” On Sunday, Arc’teryx issued an apology for the incident and pledged to help with cleanup efforts, but defended the stunt due to its use of biodegradable materials. “The recent fireworks display in the Tibetan Plateau was out of line with our values,” the company wrote on Instagram. “The event was in direct opposition to our commitment to outdoor spaces, who we are and who we want to be for our people and our community,” they added, and thanked complainants for “holding us accountable.” The Chinese government has since launched an investigation into the incident after accusing Arc’teryx of “eroding years of trust.”
Elaine Merk Binder, one of the original Munchkins from the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, has died at 94 according to her daughter Annette Phillips. The reason for her death remains unknown. Binder was one of the last surviving cast members from the original iconic movie. In 1938, Binder auditioned for the film and was one of eight children that made up the Munchkin ensemble. “For me it was scary,” Binder recalled of her audition. “It was my first big call for girls from a major studio... We learned later that they had added girls to the Little People because they had the mistaken impression that the Little People were not athletic.” Before her Wizard of Oz stint, Binder appeared in the Our Gang comedy short films. Binder was also interviewed for the 2024 documentary Mysteries of Oz, where she recounted moments from filming the iconic film. While Paramount offered Binder a contract as a teenager, she declined and attended Occidental College, graduating in 1951 before completing her master’s at Cal State Los Angeles. She later worked for USC and First Interstate Bank as a computer consultant. Her IMDb page states her last acting credit as Barnyard Follies in 1940.