Trump’s Rageposting Platform Kneecaps His Family’s Cash-Grab Crusade

The Trump family’s worldwide money-making campaign has been consistently held back over the past twelve months by the plummeting value of the president’s most cherished weapon against enemy and ally alike.

Since President Donald Trump assumed office for the second time last January, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. have launched a concerted effort to expand their holdings across industries ranging from guns and AI to rare earth magnets and prediction markets, Bloomberg reports.

Despite raking in roughly $1.4 billion from crypto projects alone, the outlet’s analysis found most of those gains have been undercut by a 66 percent drop in the value of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, with their overall wealth increasing from $6.9 billion to just $7.2 billion between June 2025 and January 2026.

The president's rageposting platform appears to have put a dent in gains to his family's wealth over the past year. Mehmet Eser / Middle East Images/ AFP via Getty Images

That tradeoff comes even as critics accuse the Trump family of blatant conflict of interest by leveraging the president’s rollback of tech regulations for vast personal enrichment, as well as ongoing outcry about a lack of transparency regarding their various business deals and partners.

Trump Media is the group that owns the MAGA president’s bespoke social media platform, Truth Social, which Trump routinely uses to share with the world his thoughts on everything from threats of invasion against NATO allies to what he perceives as the deplorable state of the modern American showerhead.

Critics accuse Trump's sons of conflicts of interest over the vast expansion of their family's holdings. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Over the past year, and amid mounting speculation as to an accelerating decline in the 79-year-old president’s cognitive health, Trump’s social media tirades have so consistently appalled his detractors that even some of his supporters have taken issue with his online vitriol.

Hollywood actor and long-time MAGA ally James Woods, for instance, slammed Trump’s Truth Social comments as “infuriating and distasteful” following the brutal slaying of director Rob Reiner and his wife, allegedly by their son, which the president had chalked up to a case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Earlier in October, Republican Senator John Kennedy recalled during a podcast interview he’d once suggested the president scale back on some of his online output, but to no avail.

“He asked me, ‘How do you like my tweets?’ I said, ‘Mr. President, don’t take this the wrong way, but tweeting a little less would not cause brain damage,” the GOP official said. “He looked at me, said, ‘You don’t like my tweets.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t say that.’ I said, ‘I like steak, but I don’t like eight steaks at one time. And you can’t just say everything that comes into your head.’”