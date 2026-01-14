Trump Voters Torch His Deranged New Obsession

Donald Trump’s push to take control of Greenland has some of his most diehard supporters wondering if the MAGA president might not be pushing the whole “America First” thing a little too far.

Speaking with The New York Times, a focus group of Republican voters largely expressed support for Trump’s second administration, on everything from his controversial tariffs to his nationwide immigration crackdown and even his shock invasion of Venezuela earlier this month.

But they’re not sold on seizing territory controlled by Denmark, a NATO ally.

“There may be some interest that we have in Greenland. But the latest news talks about Trump possibly using the military to go after it,” said one 62-year-old participant, named only as Bill. “I just think that’s wrong,” he said.

MAGA has increasingly threatened Greenland with annexation since Trump took office for the second time last year. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“What gives him the right to go in militarily and take it?” he asked.

“Exactly, it’s another country,” Heather, 55, agreed. She otherwise voiced support for Trump’s attack on Venezuela.

The White House has amped up talk of invading the Danish territory after the lightning capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro two weeks ago. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

“That’s just the same as Putin doing to Ukraine,” 54-year-old Daniel added. “What gives him the right to do that as well? So it just doesn’t feel right. It’s a negative impact, I believe, on the United States.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to take Greenland, by military force if necessary, since assuming office for the second time last year.

Those threats have intensified in the wake of his lightning strike on Caracas two weeks ago to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and as his administration signals ever greater willingness to intervene in Iran on behalf of anti-government protesters.

Perhaps mindful of growing concerns over his willingness to attack a NATO ally, Trump launched into a furious Truth Social tirade early Wednesday morning in defense of his proposed annexation.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security,” he wrote. “It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” he added without elaborating further, in reference to a new missile defense system under development.

“I wish he would get off Twitter,” 33-year-old Jessica said during the Times’ focus group session. “He just needs to think a little more before he writes down whatever he’s just posting.”

“He needs to think before he opens his mouth,” Bill agreed.