Biden Plans to Reverse Trump Legacy Through Executive Orders, WaPo Reports
SIGN HERE
President-elect Joe Biden has already made a list of the first executive orders he plans to sign to reverse some of the most historical acts of the Trump legacy, according to the Washington Post. He will reportedly bring America back into the Paris climate accord and rejoin the World Health Organization, which Trump abruptly left during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his campaign and those he has previously met with regarding the international agreements. He plans to also reverse Trump’s travel ban on those coming from Muslim-majority “shit hole countries” as the current president had described them, and he plans to reinstate rights previously granted to children who were brought to the U.S. as minors, known as “dreamers.” Push back from the Republican majority senate will force Biden to rely more on executive orders than he had previously promised, according to members of his campaign who spoke to the Post.