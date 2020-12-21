‘Nothing to Worry About’: President-Elect Joe Biden Gets Coronavirus Vaccine on Live TV
HIS SHOT
President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, on live TV at a Delaware hospital. “People should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine,” Biden said. “There’s nothing to worry about.” Biden received a shot of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, according to The Hill. The president-elect is just the latest figure to have their inoculation broadcast live; on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence received his first shot of the vaccine at a White House event. President Trump, who was briefly hospitalized with the virus in October and still attempts to downplay its severity, has not yet received the vaccine. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reached just over 317,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.