President-elect Donald Trump seemed to white-knuckle French President Emmanuel Macron as they shook hands in Paris ahead of the Notre Dame cathedral’s reopening Saturday.

The visit marked Trump’s first trip abroad since winning the 2024 presidential election, and the diplomatic reunion also included an impromptu trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. For Zelensky, it marked his first in-person conversation with Trump since his victory in November.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with president-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace. NurPhoto/Andrea Savorani Neri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump reportedly arrived 40 minutes late for his meeting with Macron, before which he gave the French president a characteristically intense handshake.

The arm-wrestling photo op resembled a similar interaction between the two world leaders when Trump shook Macron’s hand with such intensity that the Frenchman was forced to lean into Trump.

Journalist Piers Morgan pointed out the deja vu moment to his followers on X writing, “I’ve missed the Trump-Macron arm-wrestles,” alongside a video of the men aggressively holding hands.

Macron and Trump have long been rumored to be “frenemies.” Shortly after Trump’s re-election, the French leader was accused of dissing the president-elect for his legal woes.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron posted to X.

His use of the word “convictions” left social media commentators speculating if the French president was trolling Trump’s multiple felony convictions and criminal cases. However, Macron’s comms team quickly dispelled the rumor.

Despite online speculation, Trump praised Macron ahead of his Paris visit for doing a “wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so.”