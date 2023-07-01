Macron Ditches Trip to Germany Amid Riots Over Teen Slain by Police
CAN’T LEAVE NOW
French President Emmanuel Macron was forced to back out of an official trip to Germany amid immense unrest in his country after police recently shot and killed a 17-year-old during a traffic stop. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s office told AP News that Macron called last minute on Saturday to postpone the state visit, which would’ve been France’s first to Germany in 23 years. Macron’s office confirmed the president spoke to Steinmeier and said “given the internal security situation, the president said he wishes to stay in France over the coming days.” France is now on its fourth day of riots, with protestors allegedly setting fire to vehicles and a massive deployment of authorities arresting over 1,000 people thus far. Hundreds attended the burial of Nahel M, who was gunned down on Tuesday in Paris, AP reported. It’s certainly not the first time Macron has been met with fiery protests as only months ago the country erupted with fury over his plan to raise the retirement age.