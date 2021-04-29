President Flanked by Two Women for the First Time in Biden’s Joint Address to Congress

Two women flanked the president of the United States for the first time as Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. Biden said of the historic first, “Thank you, Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time.” Vice President Kamala Harris called it “normal” in brief remarks to the press before the address. Harris, the first woman to become vice president, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who became the first female Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and took the position again in 2019, sat behind Biden as he made his first public remarks Congress.