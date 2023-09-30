CHEAT SHEET
    Jimmy Carter Receives 14,000 Birthday Messages for 99th Birthday

    MR. PEANUT

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in Plains, Georgia, in 2021.

    John Bazemore/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    In a rare display of global unity, former President Jimmy Carter received over 14,000 messages in advance of his 99th birthday on October 1. The notes, according to CNN, came from as far as Australia, Ecuador, and Europe. Carter’s hometown—Plains, Georgia—recently honored the ex-POTUS, and though he has been battling health issues for years, Carter made a cameo last week at the city’s peanut festival. He famously put his peanut farm in a trust when he was elected president, lest he be accused of possible conflicts of interest. It was a simpler time.

    Read it at CNN