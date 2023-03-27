Biden Calls Nashville School Shooting a ‘Family’s Worst Nightmare’
‘WE HAVE TO DO MORE’
President Joe Biden addressed the nation’s most recent school shooting on Monday, saying during remarks at the White House that the tragedy, which left three children and three adults dead, was “a family’s worst nightmare.” After commending the local police in Nashville for their rapid response, Biden continued, “We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons.” He repeated calls for Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons, noting that the suspect—identified by police as a 28-year-old white woman—was said by police to have been carrying at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun. Earlier on Monday, first lady Jill Biden offered her prayers to Nashville, saying at a National League of Cities event in Washington, D.C., “I am truly without words and our children deserve better.”