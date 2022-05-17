CHEAT SHEET
Biden, First Lady Honor Victims of Buffalo Massacre
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, Tuesday where they visited a memorial site for the victims of the mass shooting at Tops supermarket on Saturday. Ten people were killed at the store when a white supremacist 18-year-old opened fire, targeting Black shoppers. The Bidens are expected to meet with families of the victims as well as community leaders. New York officials Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also paid a visit to the memorial site.