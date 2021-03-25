CHEAT SHEET
Biden Says He ‘Expects’ to Run for Re-Election in 2024
CNN
Less than 100 days into his presidency, Joe Biden said on Thursday that he expects to run for re-election in 2024. “My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation,” he said during his first presidential press conference when asked by a reporter if he’d run again. When pressed by reporters, he reiterated that it was his “expectation.” “I’ve never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain,” he said. If he won Biden, 78, would become the oldest president in U.S. history—again.
When asked by a reporter if he thinks he’d be running against Donald Trump again, Biden replied: “Oh, come on. I don’t even think about—I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you?”