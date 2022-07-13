Biden’s Conveniently Timed ‘Fist Bump’ Policy Didn’t Last Long in Israel
HANDSHAKES ALL ROUND
When President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, he tried to greet the country’s leaders with fist bumps, a temporary—and unusual—precaution the White House said he’s taking due to the rise of a contagious new COVID variant. The measure was short-lived, however, as Biden greeted opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu with a hearty handshake, as well as some Holocaust survivors. “We are saying that we’re going to try to minimize contact as much as possible. BA.4, BA.5 is indeed, as we’re seeing, increasing. And we want to make sure that we’re taking those precautions to keep him safe and to keep all of us safe,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The president’s odd switch to fist bumps, something he has not been doing at home, raised questions about whether he’s trying to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman after Biden promised the U.S. would make the country a “pariah” for the death of Jamal Khashoggi. The pair will meet Friday.