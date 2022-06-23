Biden, DOJ Slam Supreme Court Decision to Loosen Gun Law
‘DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED’
In separate statements issued shortly after a Supreme Court decision that makes it easier to carry concealed guns, President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice slammed the controversial ruling. Just weeks after the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings, the Supreme Court on Thursday voided a New York law that required gun owners to provide a reason why they should be able to carry a gun in public. Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision and that it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.” The DOJ said it “respectfully disagrees” with the ruling and that the department “remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities.”