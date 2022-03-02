Biden Bans Russian Flights From U.S. Airspace During State of the Union
NO-FLY ZONE
President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from U.S. airspace during his Tuesday State of the Union address, falling in line with similar declarations made recently by the European Union and Canada. “Tonight, I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy,” Biden said. Amid the standing ovation that followed, he added, “You have no idea what’s coming.” The move had been anticipated in the hours leading up to his speech, and was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Russia, a popular air corridor for planes chartered to Asia, previously responded with reciprocal flights bans on both the EU and Canada. It is expected that the U.S. ban will have a significant impact on global supply chains and aviation networks. “I want you to know: We’re going to be OK. We’re going to be OK,” Biden said, adding later that Putin “will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”