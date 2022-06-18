President Joe Biden Falls Off Bike Trying to Greet Reporters and Supporters
PRESIDENT DOWN
President Joe Biden took a tumble Saturday morning as the 79-year-old fell off his bike while he was greeting a group of reporters and supporters near his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home, Reuters reports. “I’m good,” Biden said as he quickly stood up with the help of several people nearby, appearing to be unharmed. The president told onlookers that he tripped and fell when his foot got caught on his bike’s toe cages, which he added should be removed. Biden often bikes around Delaware on the weekends, so he’s no stranger to the exercise. An official later told reporters, “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.” Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, marked their 45th wedding anniversary Friday and are spending the Juneteenth holiday weekend at the beach with the first cat, Willlow.