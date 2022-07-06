Biden Finally Calls Brittney Griner’s Wife
BRING HER HOME
President Joe Biden told Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle that he’s working as fast as possible to secure Brittney’s release from Russia, where she has been jailed since February for marijuana possession, according to a White House press release. In a Wednesday phone call, Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, read Cherelle a draft of the letter he is mailing to the WNBA star later that day. The White House said Biden also mentioned he was working to get Paul Whelan and other U.S. citizens “who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world” back to the U.S. In a recent interview with CBS, Cherelle said she was frustrated because she hadn’t heard from Biden directly or been able to meet with him. Brittney also sent a desperate letter to the White House recently, pleading with Biden to bring her home, saying she is “terrified I might be here forever.”