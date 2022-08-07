CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Biden Finally Leaves White House After COVID Rebound
I’M FREE
Read it at Associated Press
President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 a second time in two days, his in-house physician said Sunday, allowing him to make his first trip out of the White House. Biden boarded Marine One from the White House lawn to reunite with First Lady Jill Biden in Delaware, the White House said. “I’m feeling great,” he told reporters, according to the Associated Press. The couple is expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Biden had to spend another week isolated with COVID after experiencing “rebound” symptoms, likely due to his Paxlovid treatment.