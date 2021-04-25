President Biden Gets Good Marks on Pandemic, Not So Good on Immigration: Poll
SO-SO
President Joe Biden has a 52 percent approval rating as he rounds the corner on his first 100 days in office, worse than any other president except his predecessor Donald Trump at this point in the term, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. Trump, at his 100-day mark, had an approval rating of 42 percent. When asked if they strongly approve, only 34 percent of Americans agreed while 35 percent strongly disapproved of his performance. Breaking the statistics down, Biden did best with his handling of the pandemic so far, which 64 percent of adults (including 33 percent of Republicans) giving him a positive nod, though 53 percent say they disapprove of the way he has handled immigration from Mexico. The poll also found that by 2 to 1, Americans believe the president should make “major changes” to his proposals to woo Republicans rather than enacting them with no backing from congressional Republicans.