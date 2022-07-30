Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID—AGAIN

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

“The President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” the White House said in a letter penned by Biden physician Kevin O’Connor. “This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity.”

Biden is said to be experiencing no new symptoms yet and will be isolated in the White House.

O’Connor had previously warned that Biden may “rebound” and test positive again, something which happens to patients who, like Biden, have been taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

The doctor added in the letter that Biden “continues to feel quite well.”

“This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation,” he wrote regarding the president’s well-being.

“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Resident, White House, Secret Service,” O’Connor continued, “and and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distance) proximity to him.”

Biden testing positive for COVID-19 a second time has come at a bad time for the 79-year-old president.

In recent weeks Biden has been criticized by his own base for calling abortion rights activists “out of step,” and also faces approval ratings at all-time lows.

A new Gallup poll released Friday had Biden at a measly 38 percent approval rating among voters, three points less than the previous month.