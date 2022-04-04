Biden: Putin Should Face War Crimes Trial for Bucha Atrocities
President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” Monday, hours after a flurry of images emerged showing alleged Russian atrocities in cities throughout Ukraine, including in Bucha, just outside of Kyiv, where Ukrainian authorities, journalists, and satellite imagery have documented mass graves of corpses allegedly shot dead by Russian forces. “This guy is brutal… What’s happening in Bucha is outrageous,” Biden said, adding that he should be put on trial. “I think it’s a war crime.” Ukrainian President Zelensky has gone further and called Moscow’s recent spate of attacks a “genocide.” The horrifying images and reports have galvanized leaders around the world to consider imposing more sanctions on Russia. Biden confirmed his administration will also be looking into imposing more sanctions on Russia and that he is seeking a war crimes trial for Putin.