Biden Orders Declassification Review of 9/11 Docs
‘HONORING THAT COMMITTMENT’
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday pledging to review whether documents related to the 9/11 attacks are eligible for declassification, Axios reports. “When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America,” Biden said in a statement. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, I am honoring that commitment.” The order is directed toward the Department of Justice, which will be required to release the documents in the next six months.
The order, signed eight days before the 20th anniversary, comes as some victims’ families said they didn’t want Biden appearing at commemorative events unless he pledged to declassify the documents, which they believe could indicate Saudi support. “My heart continues to be with the 9/11 families who are suffering, and my Administration will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community. I welcome their voices and insight as we chart a way forward,” Biden said.