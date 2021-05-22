President Joe Biden Reveals He is a K-Pop Stan in Meeting With South Korean President
LIKE BUTTER
In his meeting with South Korea’s president Friday, Joe Biden praised K-Pop and said its fans are “universal.” Variety reports that Biden highlighted the connections between the U.S. and South Korea and said, “Our people share a long history. Our soldiers have fought alongside one another. Our scientists work side-by-side in both our countries... Our people, our people-to-people and cultural connections are only growing.” He added, “K-pop fans are universal...I can tell those who laugh know what I’m talking about. Anyway I’ll get back to that later,” he continued. The comment came on the same day that the mega-popular K-Pop group BTS dropped their latest single, “Butter.” Earlier in the day, the president had posted to Twitter asking people what they would spend their money on if they had 300 Euros to spend, according to Variety. He retweeted a user who replied, “A BTS CONCERT. Thank youuuu and stream #BTS)Butter Mr. president.”