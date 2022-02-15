Biden Says U.S. ‘Will Not’ Send Troops Into Ukraine
HOLD YOUR FIRE
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the United States continues to pursue a diplomatic solution to Russia’s troop buildup along the Ukrainian border, but vowed a swift U.S. response if the Kremlin orders an invasion. Along with threatening to impose economic sanctions, Biden announced that he has dispatched additional U.S. forces to “bolster NATO’s eastern flank.” However, he emphasized, “I will not send American servicemen to fight in Ukraine. We have supplied Ukrainian military equipment to help them defend themselves. We provided training and advice and intelligence for the same purpose. And make no mistake. The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. An attack against one NATO country is an attack against all of us.”