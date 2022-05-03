Biden Says ‘Right to Choose is Fundamental‘ After Roe v. Wade Draft Leaks
THIS WILL NOT STAND
President Joe Biden came out swinging on Tuesday after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the biggest potential rollback of women’s rights in half a century. “We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court,” he said in a statement. “With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases before the Supreme Court.” Biden went on to say that “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental,” and that “Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.” He said his administration “will be ready when any ruling is issued.” Finally, said Biden, it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”