Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Bill Into Law
IT’S OFFICIAL
President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan gun bill into law on Saturday, officially passing the biggest piece of gun legislation on Capitol Hill in three decades, CNN reports. The bill, created by two Republican senators and two Democrat senators, represents the most significant step forward in firearm legislation since the expired assault weapons ban passed in 1994. “God willing, it’s going to save a lot of lives,” Biden said Saturday. While the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act doesn’t include any kind of firearm ban, it does offer $750 million for crisis intervention programs, such as red flag programs and mental health courts, and it closes the “boyfriend loophole” in domestic violence law, ensuring that partners who aren’t married, don’t share kids or don’t live together but are still intimate with a person could be banned from owning a gun if convicted of domestic violence.