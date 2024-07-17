President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made at a Las Vegas convention center where he’d been scheduled to speak on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement was made by Janet Murguía, the president and CEO of UnidosUS, the Latino civil rights and advocacy organization hosting the luncheon.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden,” Murguía said, according to footage circulating on social media. “And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for COVID.”

A White House spokesperson and the Biden campaign did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.