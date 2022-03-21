Biden Will Visit Poland on Europe Tour to Discuss Ukraine Invasion Response
President Joe Biden will make his way to Poland on Friday as part of an upcoming trip to visit European allies and discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement issued late Sunday. Following meetings with NATO, G7, and European Union representatives in Belgium, Biden plans to go to Warsaw, “where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrezej Duda,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created.” Poland flanks Ukraine’s western edge and has been inundated with up to 50,000 exhausted, terrified refugees arriving at its border towns every day. A presidential visit to Poland was previously seen as “very much probable,” according to Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.