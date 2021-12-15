‘Here to Listen’: Biden Surveys Tornado Carnage in Kentucky
‘ASK FOR ANYTHING’
President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the devastation created by a string of tornadoes that touched down last Friday, killing at least 74 people, including 12 children. “We’re going to get it done,” Biden said at a briefing earlier this week on the federal response. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes.” In Kentucky, the president, who said he was “here to listen,” met with a group that included Gov. Andy Beshear, first lady Britainy Beshear, and former Gov. Steve Beshear. Biden said he told his team “to make you all aware of everything that is available from a federal level.” Whether they needed anything six weeks or six months from now, he added, “Don’t hesitate to ask for anything.”
More than 100 Kentuckians remain unaccounted as search efforts continue. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the government has already provided tens of thousands of meals, blankets, pandemic shelter kits and dozens of generators. They’re also helping with search and rescue, debris removal, and infrastructure assessments.