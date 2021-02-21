President Joe Biden Visits Former Senator Bob Dole After Cancer Announcement
HOUSECALL
President Joe Biden paid a visit to former Republican Senator Bob Dole at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, just two days after the 97-year-old announced he was battling Stage IV lung cancer. The Kansas former senator, himself a presidential nominee in 1996, spoke out against former President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede the election, telling the Kansas City Star in December: “The election is over and (Joe) Biden will be president on January 20. I know the president has not conceded and he may never concede, but he will not be in the White House on January 21.” Dole announced his diagnosis last Thursday and will begin treatment Monday. Biden and Dole share a warm friendship, with the two traveling to Normandy in France on the anniversary of D-Day in 2011. Biden, who was vice president at the time, said he had admired Dole’s “unparalleled devotion” to the nation's veterans.“He always knew and taught me what many of us have come to know—that we have many obligations in this country, but we only have one truly sacred obligation. And that is to prepare those who we send to war with all that they need, and take care of those who return from war and their families with all they deserve.”