President John Bolton Tries to Start a War. Can Little Donald Trump Stop Him?

If only acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were alive and kicking, John Bolton wouldn’t be trying to start a splendid little war with Iran, creating such a hash of U.S. policy towards that country that in the space of a week, Trump has started, stopped, and restarted hostilities. Before Iran could hear of Trump’s de-escalation, a small explosion in the green zone in Baghdad inspired him to reignite his warnings that if Iran wants a fight, he’ll see to the “official end” of the country.

That Twitter threat was issued Monday, the day after Fox had aired a taped interview with the commander in chief trying to de-escalate his own administration’s war-like moves towards Tehran. Those were largely the moves of Bolton, his national security adviser, who’s rarely met a regime he doesn’t want to change, Iran’s most of all.

What’s happened to escalate tensions with Iran is that Trump has gone through so many staff, he’s largely dispensed with them, including an actual chief of staff, freeing Bolton to wag the dog as hard as he’s always wanted to.