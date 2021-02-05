‘President Jon Stewart’ Mocks Trump’s Whiny SAG Letter
LOL
Jon Stewart, who joined Twitter last month just a couple of weeks after Donald Trump was permanently suspended, used his new account on Thursday afternoon to make fun of the former president for sending an absurdly petty letter to the SAG-AFTRA ahead of an upcoming disciplinary hearing that could revoke his membership in the powerful Hollywood union.
“I too, renounce SAG-AFTRA!!!” he tweeted. “You have let me down as well, done nothing...I will no longer abide your gross abdication of...oh wait...I’m just shitty at acting...never mind.” The former Daily Show host, who has frequently mocked his own performances in films like Half Baked and Death to Smoochy, signed his tweet “President Jon Stewart.”
Despite losing the 2020 election and ending his presidency on January 20th, Trump signed his letter “President Donald J. Trump” and even appropriated a presidential seal at the top of the page.