President’s Motorcade Attacked by Protesters Throwing Rocks

Rome is opening up a passageway underneath the Colosseum that emperors once used to visit gladiators. The Passage of Commodus, or Passaggio di Commodo, has been renovated more than 1,900 years after it was first built. It is located at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Italy’s capital. The tunnel is believed to have served a dual purpose, also allowing emperors to beat a hasty retreat if they faced the ire of the mob. It gets its name from Emperor Commodus, said to have been an avid fan of the lurid delights of the area. He is the Emperor depicted by Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. The passage is still shrouded in mystery, however. After 60 yards it comes to an abrupt end, courtesy of sewage pipes laid for modern Rome. Where it once ended remains unknown. According to The Sun, architects think the tunnel was included in the original plans for the Colosseum. It was first rediscovered in the 19th Century. Now reinstated to its former glory, has lights designed to emulate the sun that would have reached it through skylights in the glory days of the empire. The site’s director, Alfonsina Russo, said, “It’s an extraordinary place and now it has been restored the world will finally get to see it.” It opens to visitors from October 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Secret Colosseum Tunnel Used by Emperors Is RevealedTUNNEL VISIONThe destination of the tunnel remains a mystery.
- 2President’s Motorcade Attacked by Protesters Throwing RocksWINDOWS SMASHEDA senior minister has claimed shots were fired.
Shop with ScoutedHurry: Lola Blankets Are BOGO for 24 Hours OnlyDEAL ALERTThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are buy one, get one free for a (very) limited time.
- 3Dolly Parton’s Sister Clears Up Post Asking Fans For PrayersBIG SIS, LITTLE SISFreida Parton gave fans a shock with an alarming post about Dolly’s health.
- 4Trump Brings Back ‘Sharpiegate’ Scientist to Top NOAA JobPOLITICAL STORMNeil Jacobs played a role in the bizarre episode, in which Trump wrongly claimed where a hurricane would hit.
Shop with ScoutedTake 20% Off This Nurse-Approved Muscle Ache Relief CreamPRIME BIG DEAL DAYSIf you’re looking for a natural remedy for muscle and joint discomfort, Penetrex’s top-rated cream is the best on the market.
- 5Johnson Offers Bizarre Super Bowl Halftime Show SuggestionGOD BLESS THE U.S.A.And you thought Creed was MAGA’s strangest pick?
- 6Climber, 84, Dies After Park Plunge as Rescuers Reached HimOUT OF TIMEHe was still alive when help arrived at the scene, officials said.
- 7Tourists Charged by Elephant in Wild Footage Speak OutTRAMPLED UNDERFOOTThe group was caught on camera being attacked by a furious elephant mother.
- 8KISS Co-Founder Cancels Tour After HospitalizationAMP OFFThe rock star had canceled a concert after he suffered a fall in his studio in September.
Shop with ScoutedSolaWave’s Light Therapy Devices Are 35% Off for Prime DayPRIME BIG DEAL DAYSSolaWave, a leader in light therapy beauty tech, is offering steep discounts on its bestselling devices.
- 9Dolly Parton’s Sister Begs Fans to Pray for Her Health 🙏🙏🙏Freida Parton said her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”
- 10Investigator Reveals What Caused Famous Daredevil’s DeathTRAGEDYOfficials have determined what went wrong during Felix Baumgartner’s paragliding accident in July.
President’s Motorcade Attacked by Protesters Throwing Rocks
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s motorcade has been pelted with rocks by protestors, leading one of his ministers to claim it was an assassination attempt. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano filed a report that included unverified claims that the car had been shot at. Reuters reports that 500 protesters gathered in the province of Cañar against cuts to fuel subsidies. The cuts have led to strike action from Ecuador’s National Confederation of Agricultural Workers (CONAIE). Five people were detained following the unrest. Manzano said they would be charged with terrorism and attempted assassination. Noboa’s government has taken a tough stance on crime and is no stranger to giving the armed forces and law enforcement emergency powers. “Shooting at the president’s car, throwing stones, damaging state property—that’s just criminal,” Manzano said. “We will not allow this.” In response, CONAIE said on X that protestors had been subject to orchestrated violence from authorities. It decried what it described as the 37-year-old president’s “war policy,” accusing the administration of “military responses to the legitimate demands.” The strike is now in its third week.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Fall is officially in full swing, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are here. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous buy one, get one free deal to quell our post-summer blues. The catch? It’s only valid for 24 hours. In other words—run, don’t walk.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and save one for holiday gifting... or not. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s one of (if not *the*) biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.
Dolly Parton’s sister Freida has apologized for scaring fans after asking them to pray for the country music star. Parton, 79, was forced to cancel both an event in Dollywood and an upcoming Las Vegas residency after coming down with a kidney stone which was causing her “a lot of problems.” Following news of the Vegas cancellation, Freida asked fans for their prayers after revealing her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best.” But in a follow-up post on Facebook, the 68-year-old singer-songwriter clarified, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.” She added, “Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.” A spokesperson for the singer told CBS that Parton will post a social media update on Wednesday that “will address everyone’s concerns.”
Donald Trump has reinstated the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief linked to the “Sharpiegate” incident. The Senate confirmed atmospheric scientist Neil Jacobs as the new boss of the administration in charge of weather forecasting, NBC reports. Jacobs was acting administrator in 2019, in Trump’s first term, and now moves into the top job properly. He was at the helm when the president said Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama, despite forecasters at the National Hurricane Center saying there was almost no chance of it. Under Jacobs’ stewardship, NOAA bowed to the president’s will. The Center’s Birmingham office said Alabama wasn’t at risk, but Trump overruled it, presenting an alternative map of Dorian’s predicted path. On the printed chart was an additional blob drawn on in black Sharpie, his preferred writing instrument. His version did reach Alabama. Storm Dorian did not. It ended up in Canada. Jacob’s agency fell in line with Trump, issuing an unsigned statement in support of the new map. Now at NOAA’s helm, Jacobs will be responsible for weather forecasting and keeping climate records. Trump has railed against the consensus on man-made climate change, deriding it as a hoax. His administration has consistently expressed its preference for the use of fossil fuels and disdain for renewable energy.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re dealing with muscle or joint discomfort and tension from standing all day, amping up your fitness game at the gym, or being more sedentary during your 9 to 5 than you’d like, Penetrex’s over-the-counter topical rubs and creams can help you feel like yourself again—without medication. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream that targets discomfort and inflammation thanks to its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients, which include a blend of Arnica, Boswellia Serrata, and MSM, to penetrate deeply into the affected area for lasting yet lightning-fast relief.
Right now, the brand is offering 20 percent off the bestseller during the brand’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The non-greasy cream nourishes the skin and quickly soothes tension without transferring onto clothing or bedding. The nurse-and athlete-approved rubs help you recover fast from aches, soreness, and discomfort without side effects or a prescription. Whether you’re dealing with chronic aches or just looking for a natural treatment for post-workout discomfort, Penetrex’s botanical-powered cream will help you feel like yourself again.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested an 82-year-old country singer should have been picked as the Super Bowl halftime performer over Bad Bunny. MAGA mouthpieces have whipped themselves into a frenzy over the Puerto Rican superstar being selected for next year’s Super Bowl, following his criticism of ICE. “I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view,” Johnson told a reporter on Tuesday when asked to comment on the choice of performer. “It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience.” Bad Bunny, 31, is one of the most successful musical artists on the planet and has accumulated over 107 billion streams on Spotify. “There’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl-a lot of young, impressionable children,” Johnson added. “And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.” Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” appeared with Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service and was a key identity throughout Trump’s 2024 campaign stops. Johnson, 53, is not alone in his dismissal of Bad Bunny. Trump told Newsmax on Monday, “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy... I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
An 84-year-old climber has died after falling 25 feet despite medics reaching him while he was still alive. A team from the Baraboo Area Fire and E.M.S. District responded to a call in Devil’s Lake State Park, Wisconsin, at 11:30 a.m., officials said. The man had been out with a group of climbers over the weekend. His identity has not been made public, The New York Times reports. Responders reached the man using a technique called a high-angle rope rescue, which lowers them down steep rock faces into hard-to-reach areas. Baraboo Area Fire assistant chief Mark Willer said, “Our medics made access to him, but before we could get anything set up, he went pulseless.” It is the fifth time this year the department has been called out to climbers in the 10,000-acre state park. Willer said climbers “are historically the safest people out there.” The park attracts around 2.5 million visitors annually. The man died in an area called West Bluff, on a “moderate to difficult route” that traverses dense woods and steep drop-offs, according to the park’s website.
A group of tourists who were chased by an angry elephant while on a canoe safari in Botswana have spoken of the terrifying ordeal. Video footage from earlier this year captured the creature stampeding after the tourist boat and almost capsizing it when they drifted too close to its young. “The first thought that came to my mind was, ‘This is the end of me,’” passenger Jeff Melvin told ABC News. “We kept telling them that they were kind of getting a little annoyed at our presence,” he recalled. “And then just in the blink of an eye, things kind of changed.” Fellow passenger Larry Unrein said the group did not initially see the elephant calves, which were hidden behind a patch of tall grass. After chasing the canoe, the elephant rammed it with its tusks, trampling on a female passenger as she tumbled into the crocodile-infested water. Guides said the woman was lucky to be alive. “I thought for sure I was dead,” Unrein said. “And then once I was safe, it was just jubilation. I was very happy to be alive.”
Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley, 74, has scrapped the remaining shows of his tour. The former guitarist of the legendary hard rock group was hospitalized in late September after a minor fall in his studio, forcing him to pull out of his concert in Lancaster, California “against his wishes.” On Monday, a post on his Instagram announced, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.” Dubbed The Spaceman, Frehley was slated to perform at several shows in October and November, including in Saint Charles, Missouri, and in Westland, Michigan, according to Ticketmaster. The musician has spent much of 2025 touring in support of his 2024 solo album 10,000 Volts. In August, President Donald Trump named Kiss as one of his 2025 Kennedy Center honorees. Frehley, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss, who founded Kiss in 1973, all expressed appreciation for the honor to TMZ. Stanley and Simmons have been highly critical of Trump in the past, but Frehley had referred to himself as a Trump supporter in 2020, according to TMZ. Frehley remained with Kiss until his departure in 1982.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years, thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combating redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm.
Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions, like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal, have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices. SolaWave’s compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand’s hero product for a good reason—it’s a quadruple threat.
The multifunctional skincare tool is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar to address redness, fine lines, and sagging skin, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff. Right now, you can score the coveted device for a whopping 35 percent off.
If you’re looking for a hands-free, full-face red light therapy mask, its bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask for Face is 35 percent off as well. Designed with medical-grade silicone, this device comfortably contours to your face, allowing the red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm) to penetrate deeply.
For more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days scores, Click Here >
Dolly Parton’s sister begged fans to pray for the star as she is dealing with undisclosed health issues. Parton, 79, canceled six shows from her Vegas residency due to health problems last month. Freida Parton shared on Facebook that her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” asking fans to pray for her. “And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she said as she ended her heartfelt post. Fans flooded comments with prayers and well-wishes for the iconic artist. Fans speculated Parton’s health was on the decline when she postponed her Vegas residency from December to September of next year because she needed to tend to her “health challenges” and undergo procedures. “I wanted the fans and public to hear from me directly,” she wrote in her Instagram post. She joked she was not taking her “usual trip to see [her] plastic surgeon.” Parton assured fans that she is not retiring, claiming, “God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”
The paragliding crash that killed the record-breaking skydiver in July was caused by human error, officials said. Felix Baumgartner, 56, the self-proclaimed “God of the Skies” who in 2012 became the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound, died July 17 along Italy’s Adriatic coast. Witnesses said the flight over Porto Sant’Elpidio appeared normal before Baumgartner started spinning out of control and crashed near the swimming pool at the Clube del Sole Le Mimose beachside resort. Prosecutor Raffaele Iannella reported that no issues were found with the paraglider and said the crash was caused by human error. “He fell into a spiral… he was unable to do the maneuver that he should have done to exit,” Iannella said. Before his death, Baumgartner revealed that he was not fearful of completing his stunts because he had done his “homework.” “I hate it if someone calls me a thrillseeker… I am not. I like the whole planning,” he said before his iconic 2012 jump. Iannella will now request a judge’s approval to close the case.