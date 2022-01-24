President of Burkina Faso Overthrown in Military Coup
‘DIFFICULT TIMES’
The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, has been deposed by the military in a sweeping take over of the West African nation. As reported by CNN, Captain Sidsore Kader Ouedraogo spoke on behalf of what seems to be a newly coalesced entity dubbed the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration. The captain explained that “given the ongoing degradation of the security situation” within the country, Kabore could not remain in power. He also claimed that the administration had been unable to unite the population. The takeover, which began Sunday with unrest in the capital city Ouagadougou, has rendered the nation’s constitution suspended and its borders sealed, per CNN. “Our Nation is going through difficult times. At this precise moment, we must safeguard our democratic achievements,” Kabore explained in a tweet. “I invite those who have taken up arms to lay them down ... It is through dialogue and listening that we must resolve our contradictions.” Kabore is reported to have formally resigned and to be safe at an undisclosed location.