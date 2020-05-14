Azar Blasts Fired Dr. Bright for ‘Not Showing Up to Work’ on Coronavirus Vaccine
On Thursday, President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Alex Azar slammed Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the government agency tasked with developing a coronavirus vaccine, calling him a “disgruntled employee” who was “not showing up for work.” Dr. Bright alleged last month that he was fired after questioning an anti-malarial drug touted by Trump. The doctor testified before Congress on Thursday, saying that he “got no response” from the HHS after raising concerns about critical shortages of personal protective equipment. He also accused the Trump administration of failing to act on “early warning signals” of the coronavirus threat and then lacking a “standard, centralized, coordinated plan” to fight the outbreak
Speaking alongside Trump on Thursday, Azar said “everything [Bright] is complaining about was achieved.” He then seemed to suggest Bright was the reason why a coronavirus vaccine has not been developed. “Oh and by the way, whose job was it to actually lead the development of vaccines?” he said. “Dr. Bright. So while we’re launching Operation Warp Speed, he’s not showing up to work to be part of that. This is like somebody who was in a choir and is now trying to say he was a soloist back then. What he was saying is what every member of this administration and the president was saying.” Trump added: “He looks like an angry, disgruntled employee who, frankly, according to some people, didn't do a very good job.”