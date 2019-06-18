Donald Trump accused Fox News anchor Bret Baier of pushing “fake news” Monday night after the anchor cited figures from his network’s own polling that shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading the president in several battleground states. “Something weird going on at Fox,” Trump tweeted, claiming that his campaign’s internal polls “show us leading in all 17 Swing States,” despite leaked evidence to the contrary.

The president also disputed that he spent 30 hours with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, as the network repeatedly stated in promotional messages for its exclusive interview. “More Fake News @BretBaier,” Trump tweeted, using an epithet that he casually uses against every major news organization in America but has rarely, if ever, used to describe Fox News.