President Trump Doesn’t Want His Son Playing Football
DO AS I SAY
President Trump said in his pre-Super Bowl interview that he would have a “hard time” allowing his 12-year-old son, Barron, to ever play football. “It’s very, it's very tough question,” he told Margaret Brennan on CBS’ Face the Nation during the pre-taped interview. “It’s a very good question. If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.” Asked why by Brennan, the president replied: “I—I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football—I mean, it's a dangerous sport and I think it's—I—it's—really tough.” The president added that Barron likes soccer. “So, you know I—I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son—well I've heard NFL players saying they wouldn't let their sons play football,” Trump continued. “So. It's not totally unique, but I—I would have a hard time with it.”