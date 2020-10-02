White House Says Trump Has Not Handed Over Power to Pence as He Heads to Walter Reed Hospital
BREAKING
President Trump, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Thursday, is being flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but has reportedly not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence. White House communications director Alyssa Farah told reporters, “The president is in charge.”
The White House has said Trump will be working while he is evaluated at the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported earlier Friday that two sources familiar with the plan say he’s expected to undergo tests at the hospital. “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, adding that the president was expected to remain at the hospital “for the next few days.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who comes after Pence in the line of succession should Trump become incapacitated, was reportedly not notified by the White House that Trump was being transported to the hospital.