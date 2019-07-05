CHEAT SHEET
President Trump: ‘I Don’t Think I’m a Bully’
President Trump on Friday defended himself after former Vice President Joe Biden called him a “bully.” “I don’t think I’m a bully,” said Trump. “I just don’t like being taken advantage of by other countries, by pharmaceutical companies, by all of the people that have taken advantage of this country.” Trump went on to say his administration is straightening out what he calls “the Obama-Biden mess.” In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that aired Friday morning, Biden said Trump is “the bully that I knew my whole life.” Biden added: “He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth.” During his Friday gaggle on the White House lawn, Trump also mentioned the alleged emergency this week that led Vice President Mike Pence to cancel his New Hampshire trip at the last minute, saying the public will find out what happened in “a week or two” and that there was a “problem up there.”