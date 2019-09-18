CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘HE WILL DO A GREAT JOB’

    President Trump Names Robert C. O’Brien as National Security Advisor

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson

    President Trump on Wednesday announced that Robert C. O’Brien will replace John Bolton, whom Trump fired last week, as his new national security advisor. O’Brien is currently serving as a special presidential envoy at the State Department working on releasing hostages. Trump tweeted: “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Notably, O’Brien was asked to help Trump in his pet project calling for the release of rapper A$AP Rocky from Sweden after he was arrested in the alleged assault of a Swedish man.

    Read it at NBC News