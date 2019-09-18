President Trump Names Robert C. O’Brien as National Security Advisor

Read it at NBC News
President Trump on Wednesday announced that Robert C. O’Brien will replace John Bolton, whom Trump fired last week, as his new national security advisor. O’Brien is currently serving as a special presidential envoy at the State Department working on releasing hostages. Trump tweeted: “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Notably, O’Brien was asked to help Trump in his pet project calling for the release of rapper A$AP Rocky from Sweden after he was arrested in the alleged assault of a Swedish man.