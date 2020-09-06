CHEAT SHEET
President Trump Retweets ‘Lockdowns Must End’ Message as COVID-19 Spreads
President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a message from conservative agitator Charlie Kirk that declared, “All the lockdowns must end immediately.” His amplification of the anti-science sentiment comes as much of the U.S. is coping with a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the lifting of restrictions this summer and the reopening of schools. The number of American deaths is climbing toward the 200,000 mark, and U.S. cases have topped 6.2 million. Kirk, co-founder of student group Turning Point USA, has repeatedly questioned the use of masks and social distancing to stop the pandemic, even as his mentor, Bill Montgomery, died from the virus.