President Trump Sues Manhattan DA Cy Vance Over Tax Returns

President Donald Trump sued the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday in an effort to squash a subpoena for eight years worth of the president’s personal and business tax returns.

The documents are being sought by state prosecutors as part of a criminal investigation into falsified business records by the Trump organization, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast.

The suit was filed in Manhattan Federal court Thursday. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

In a statement, the president’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said he and Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit in federal court, “ in order to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”

The subpoena was issued late last month as part of a grand jury proceeding that was opened by Manhattan District Cy Vance, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. News of the subpoenas was first reported Monday by The New York Times.

A spokesman for Vance has declined to confirm the existence of a grand jury probe or comment about it. Vance’s office did not immediately return a request for comment about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is the strongest sign yet that the president’s legal team is extending the hardline tactics they’ve used on congressional Democrats to prosecutors.

Trump has vowed to fight “all the subpoenas” from Congress, including a subpoena from the Ways and Means Committee for access to Trump’s tax returns, which that panel is uniquely situated to obtain. The courts are currently weighing whether trump can block that subpoena—which centers on Congress’ possession of a legitimate legislative purpose for the information—and it may go to the Supreme Court. Courts are also considering a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee for financial records of Trump’s businesses, which a judge recently expedited.

The president’s team may stymie Democrats, but the application of that strategy to block prosecutors—who have far more tools and leverage at their disposal than lawmakers do—will be severely tested.

Manhattan prosecutors are seeking Trump’s personal tax documents and those of the Trump Organization from accounting firm Mazars USA, including federal and state returns dating back to 2011. A spokesman for Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr. declined to confirm or comment on the subpoena, which was first reported by The New York Times.

The subpoena was issued after prosecutors opened a criminal probe into the role Trump and the company played in the hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump. Michael Cohen—Trump’s former personal attorney—made the $130,000 payment to Daniels, and was subsequently reimbursed by the president and the Trump Organization. This also comes after Mazars USA was subpoenaed by Congress to hand over Trump’s financial records.

